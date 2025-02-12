St. Kitts and Nevis disaster management agency warns against complacency after tsunami alert gets withdrawn

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred with an epicentre located around 208 kilometres southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands and around 600 kilometres west of Kingston, Jamaica.

St. Kitts and Nevis’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reinforced the significance of disaster preparedness for the twin-island nation’s residents in the wake of a recent tsunami alert for the Caribbean region. On Saturday, February 8, 2025, a powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras triggered the alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. It was withdrawn later.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred with an epicentre located around 208 kilometres southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands and around 600 kilometres west of Kingston, Jamaica.

It was initially feared that several countries in the Caribbean could face hazardous tsunami waves. But the threat was later downgraded and cancelled. But the incident reinforced the fact that the Caribbean nations cannot let their guard down against potential natural disasters.

Preparedness for such eventualities is always a priority and the NEMA, the lead disaster-management agency of St. Kitts and Nevis in charge of response coordination, said the same as a vital step towards protecting lives and safeguarding property.

Several nations in the Caribbean region are still coping with recovery from destructions caused by deadly hurricanes in the past, with Beryl in June-July 2024 as the most recent one.

NEMA advises steps for residents during disaster

The agency has advised residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to take some steps to enhance their readiness for the disaster. They include:

· Staying informed by regularly checking official sources of information and follow NEMA’s advisories.

· Having a family emergency plan ready which includes, apart from discussing potential hazards with the members of the family, creating a plan for evacuation, communication and deciding on a meeting point.

· Preparing an emergency supply kit with essential items such as water, non-perishable food, first-aid, a flashlight, a battery radio, medicines, and handy documents.

· Knowing the areas around you such as those prone to floods or landslides and staying away from them.

· Practising the emergency plan regularly so that there is no panic or confusion at the time of the real application.

No room for complacency: NEMA official

Stressing non-complacency, Livingston Pemberton, NEMA’s National Disaster Coordinator who took charge in 2024, said while they were thankful that no tsunami appeared despite the alert, it also drove home the point that natural disasters remain a possibility in the region of their living.

“We cannot afford to be complacent. I urge every resident of St. Kitts and Nevis to take disaster preparedness seriously. It’s not just about preparing for hurricanes; we must be ready for any eventuality. Being prepared can make all the difference in protecting ourselves, our families, and our communities,” he said.

The agency said on its official Facebook page: “A recent tsunami alert in the region, while not impacting St. Kitts and Nevis, serves as an important reminder: We must be prepared for any eventuality. Natural disasters can happen unexpectedly.”

The NEMA encourages people to regularly visit its social media pages for updates on disaster preparedness and information about potential hazards. Interested individuals can also join its broadcast list by sending a message to (869) 466-5100 which is also used as the WhatsApp number.

Tsunamis are not common in the Caribbean and the last major one occurred long time ago. There are also no historical records of destructive tsunamis within other sub-regions in the Caribbean. Yet, disaster preparedness strategies in the Caribbean, like in several other parts of the world bordering seas and oceans, received a boost following the deadly tsunami in the Indian Ocean in December 2004.

Tsunami preparedness in the Caribbean gained prominence since the region is prone to all major sources that can cause such disasters, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and landslides.