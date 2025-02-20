InterCaribbean Male Netball Premiership 2025: Zeon Hector and Tchaikovski York to represent St Kitts & Nevis

Zeon Hector and Tchaikovski York are all set to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the InterCaribbean Male Netball Premiership, scheduled to be held in Jamaica from 23rd February to 16th March, 2025. The competition will feature the best netballers from Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago for the ultimate trophy.

As per the details, both the athletes, Zeon Hector and Tchaikovski York have been associated with the Study It ACES Netball Team. They have been making waves in the netball sector with their remarkable performances, showcasing their unwavering dedication and talent in the netball arena.

Both Zeon Hector and Tchaikovski York turned out to be standout performers during the Americas Male Netball Tournament, held in St. Kitts & Nevis in September 2024. They were also recognized for their outstanding performances as Zeon Hector was recognized as the Overall Most Valuable Player for the St. Kitts and Nevis Male Netball Team. Meanwhile, York was awarded for the Most Accurate Shooter.

Minister Samal Duggins congratulates athletes

The Minister of Sports of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins extended congratulations to both the athletes for their well-earned selections to play in Jamaica for the InterCaribbean Male Netball Premiership. He called it a great opportunity and appreciated them for their remarkable performances in the previous games.

The Minister described the tournament as a great opportunity to compete at a higher level. He added that this championship will play a significant role in making history for St. Kitts and Nevis netball sector. He also called both these athletes a good source of motivation and inspiration for other athletes, who aspires to represent their Federation on an international platform.

InterCaribbean Male Netball Premiership

The fourth edition of the InterCaribbean Male Netball Premiership will kick off on 23th February, 2025 and will run through 16th March, 2025. The competition will feature players from Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, competing in series of matches, aiming to win the ultimate tournament.

The InterCaribbean Male Netball Premiership is also known for its highly competitive games and high standards. It provides a great platform for the athletes to further develop their careers in the netball sector.