De People’s Show to return to St Kitts and Nevis tonight, promises to Inform, educate and entertain

De People’s Show is all set to return to St. Kitts and Nevis, offering citizens a magical night filled with entertainment, knowledge and the vibrant celebration of culture and traditions of the Federation. Event is scheduled to be held today, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm, at Champions Bar, Port Zante has something to offer too all.

The event will be graced with the special appearances by musicians Dejour and the athlete Virgil. The attendees will also be delighted with the electrifying performances by the artists including, EK The Real Right, Xtortion Sounds and DJ Tero. The attendees will also be presented with special giveaways, making their visit to the event

The De People’s Show 2025 will be hosted by Sweet Sister Sensia & Pinocchio, who is known for dominating the entertainment industry with their charisma, dedication, and passion for storytelling. Their impact has truly shaped the way they have experienced media in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives, Samal Duggins extended an invitation to all the citizens and described De People’s Show as a great platform. He added that it is a space where the voice of each attendee will be heard, culture will be celebrated and people will get a chance to shine.

Whether a person is sports enthusiast, entertainment lover or news seeker, De People’s Show has something to offer for everyone. “Our culture, our stories, our energy—right where they belong,” said Minister Samal Duggins.

He added that such kind of events are a great platform that play a significant role in promoting the creativity industry. The Minister said that he is looking forward to bring all the citizens together to celebrate and show their love for the return of De People’s Show.

Minister Duggins described De People’s Show as a movement which plays a significant role in keeping the attendees informed, entertained and connected. He therefore, asked the citizens to participate in it in large numbers, as it also opens doors to new opportunities for the citizens to showcase their talent, art and creativity.