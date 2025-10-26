World’s largest Star of the Seas arrives in St Kitts and Nevis for first time

The inaugural plaque exchange ceremony symbolizes the first official call of the ship to Port Zante, marking a significant milestone for tourism in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Star of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship made an inaugural call to Port Zante in St Kitts on Thursday (October 23, 2025). The newest vessel in Royal Caribbean’s Icon class brought thousands of passengers in the Federation, enhancing its reputation as a preferred cruise destination in the region.

The Star of the Seas is a landmark in modern cruise engineering, featuring state-of-the-art sustainability technologies that advance Royal Caribbean Group’s Destination Net Zero initiative. The vessel was welcomed with an official exchange of plaques as it was held on board at Port Zante.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism and other officials and representatives from Royal Caribbean. Minister Henderson added that the inaugural visit of the cruise ship is significant for the development of tourism of St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Henderson added that the ministry has worked diligently to foster partnerships with the Royal Caribbean Group. She said that the ministry is thankful to Royal Caribbean for their confidence in the infrastructure and the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

The inaugural Plaque Exchange Ceremony, a longstanding maritime tradition, symbolizes the first official call of a ship to a port and the enduring partnership between the destination and the cruise line.

The Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Tourism reaffirm the Government’s commitment to strengthening cruise industry partnerships and ensuring that tourism development continues to support sustainable economic growth, job creation, and community advancement across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis called it a historic day and lauded the Star of the Seas and his Chief Pilot, Captain Harvey. He said, “Thank you CAPTAIN LUDELL HARVEY, Crew and SCASPA for all that you do in ensuring the safety and security of ALL.”

The full Cabinet, Governor General, and entourage assembled for yet another “official welcome”, complete with cameras, applause, and choreographed smiles.