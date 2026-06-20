West Indies name 15-player Test squad for two-match Sri Lanka series

Roston Chase will lead the squad, with key players including Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph returning as West Indies prepare for the ICC World Test Championship series in Antigua.

Antigua and Barbuda: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 15-member squad for its two-match ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka, scheduled from June 25 to July 7 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Roston Chase has been chosen as the captain of the squad. Joshua da Silva, wicketkeeper-batter, who scored 996 runs across the last two seasons of the West Indies Championship is also set to return. Amir Jangoo was also brought back to the squad following his strong performance during this year’s Championship. He finished second in runs scored including a double-century. This is his first Test squad selection since January 2025.

Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph would be back in the Test squad after they missed the tours of India and New Zealand due to injury. The pair was last seen in a Test squad during the home series against Australia last year.

Welcoming the challenge of playing against Sri Lanka at home this summer, Head Coach Daren Sammy said, “Every Test series is an opportunity for us to grow as a team and strengthen our identity. Sri Lanka are a quality side, so we know we’ll have to be at our best, but we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

Sammy further shared about a common belief that’s within the team,“For us, it’s about playing with discipline, showing character when the game gets tough, and representing the West Indies with pride. The players have been putting in the work, and we’re looking forward to putting on a strong display for our fans across the Caribbean.

The team is currently preparing for the series by participating in a high-performance training camp in Antigua. This training started from June 12 and would continue till June 22 and the players who competed in the White-Ball series will join on June 15.

Reportedly, the camp focuses on technical development, fitness, match-specific training, and team-building activities. The programme also enables the coaching staff to assess player readiness and develop plans ahead of the series against Sri Lanka and the final home series against Pakistan.

Speaking on the camp Sammy mentioned that, “the four-day warm-up game prior to the series provides the chance for some of our test hopefuls to play in high intensity action and create the avenue for more competition within the squad ahead of the upcoming and future series”

The warm-up match which is scheduled from June 18 to June 21 will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. The First Test match is scheduled from June 25 to June 29 and the Second Test match is scheduled from July 3 to July 7, both of them will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

West Indies Test Squad vs Sri Lanka

Roston Chase (Captain) Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain) John Campbell Tagenarine Chanderpaul Joshua Da Silva Justin Greaves Kavem Hodge Shai Hope Amir Jangoo Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Brandon King Anderson Phillip Kemar Roach Jayden Seales

Tevin Imlach would be captaining the 13-man WI Select XI team for the four-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka from June 18-21 at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua.

WI Select XI vs Sri Lanka