UWP Faces Public Rift as Fontaine's Leadership Comes Under Fire

The controversy has triggered debate within Dominica’s opposition ranks, with some residents questioning the party’s leadership, unity and readiness to offer policy alternatives ahead of future elections.

Dominica: The United Workers Party (UWP) is facing a public rift between its current Political Leader, Dr. Thomson Fontaine following claims that spread across social media that the leader had made remarks about former Deputy Leader Delbert Paris “beating his wife.”

The latest controversy emerged after allegations were made about remarks of Dr Fontaine against ex-Deputy Leader of UWP, Delbert Paris. Mark Harris, a local resident, claimed that Dr. Fontaine was spreading rumors concerning Paris, stating that Paris used to “beat his wife.” The alleged remarks quickly sparked debate among members of the public with some criticising Dr Fontaine for bringing personal matters into politics while others also slammed the Deputy Leader Paris with some even referring to him as a ‘wife beater’, who is bringing the old English era back to Dominica.

Amid the controversy, some political observers are also arguing that former UWP Political Leader Lennox Linton remains a stronger leader for the party. Locals are arguing that Linton showcased greater political experience, stronger leadership qualities and who brought unity among the party members of the UWP.

One social media user, Malik Johnson, questioned Fontaine's political experience, arguing that placing him in a leadership role would be like handing a bus full of passengers to a 65-year-old who doesn't even have a driver's license. Johnson contrasted Fontaine with PM Roosevelt Skerrit, saying that Skerrit has over 20 years of experience "driving the car" (20 years in government) and has led with expertise, and that locals should place their trust in him.

Similarly, Kiara Garcia raised concerns about Fontaine's age and late entry into frontline politics. “It’s funny Skerrit is 53-year-old and UWP’s Fontaine is much older than him but he somehow thinks he can handle the country. At the age where Skerrit has announced his retirement, Fontaine is trying to enter politics! What is he trying to do? Will he start learning now at the age of 65?” she said.

Another commenter, Jeremy Moses, criticized Fontaine's years spent abroad and questioned his connection to Dominica while suggesting that he has much of his assets in the United States, and has no idea about economic status of Dominica. “​​Fontaine doesn't even have any experience in politics. He lived his whole life in the US. He has no idea how things work on the ground here in Dominica. If we give dat man de next term, we are wasting our time,” he said.

He further argued that the UWP would be better served by selecting a younger leader with fresh ideas and a deeper understanding of the realities facing Dominicans.

Not only this but locals are also complaining that the UWP lacks a clear policy agenda. Several social media users are arguing that while the party frequently criticises the government over issues such as inflation and the rising cost of living, it has never once clearly outlined how it would address these challenges if elected.

Locals are questioning what specific measures the opposition would implement to reduce inflation, improve economic conditions and tackle the issues affecting ordinary Dominicans. They further slammed the party for not having any vision for the country’s future, claiming that its main focus appears to be getting into government rather than outlining solutions to the country's problems.