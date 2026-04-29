Belize: Two men charged for posing as Police in robbery

The suspects allegedly entered a vape shop in police-style uniforms, held a person at gunpoint and stole over $20,000 before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Belize: Two men in their 20s have been arrested and charged for false personation, after they allegedly robbed a vape shop while posing as police officers on Monday, April 27. The suspects are accused of using police uniforms and firearms while robbing the establishment.

The suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Kenroy Amani Daly, a security guard and a resident of Sarstoon Street and a 26-year-old Ahkeem Rashawn Sanderson, a laborer, resident of Racoon Street Extension area.

According to police reports, the incident took place Monday, at a vape shop on Daly Street in Belize City when two men disguised and identified them as police officers entered the establishment just after 6:00 p.m.

Reportedly, the suspects were wearing police-style camouflage uniforms and helmets following which the security guards and staff at the business did not stop them and gave them entry without checking. Upon entering the shop, one of the suspects allegedly held one person at gunpoint and announced robbery.

The suspects then demanded cash and stole over $20,000 in cash, and one of them reportedly went straight behind the counter and grabbed vapes. After that they fled the scene on a motorcycle but their plan got ruined as the pair was pursued by officers who were already in the vicinity and received a report.

During the high-speed chase, one of the suspects reportedly fired several shots at the pursuing police officers but they were eventually intercepted and apprehended by the officers near the Freetown gas station.

The officers recovered two firearms and loaded magazines from the suspects and took them to the police station where they officially charged them for robbery, False pretense of being a police officer, Firearm offences and aggravated assault.

Reportedly, both the men were presented before the court of Magistrate Neeshad Mohammed on April 28, where the justice officially read them their charges and ordered them to be remanded to the Belize Central Prison.