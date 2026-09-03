Two labourers killed in separate Spanish Town shootings 90 minutes apart

Two labourers were fatally shot in separate attacks in Spanish Town on Tuesday night, with police investigating both incidents and no link or motive established so far.

Jamaica: Two men were shot and killed in separate gun attacks in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Tuesday night. Both the shootings took place about 90 minutes apart.

The two victims, whose identities the police have not yet been able to confirm, were nicknamed 'Chucky' and 'Yankee'. Police said that both the deceased were labourers.

According to reports by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the first shooting occurred around 8:30 pm along St John's Road. Chucky was reportedly standing at 84 St John's Road when an armed man approached him.

The gunman fired several shots at him before escaping. Chucky was taken to Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second murder took place at about 9:50 pm on Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town. According to police reports, Yankee was walking home when a man emerged from a premises near 23 Old Harbour Road and shot him.

He was also hit a number of times before the gunman fled the scene. The victim was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was also declared dead by the doctors.

Details related to the two shootings are still under investigation. The authorities have not confirmed any connection between the murders yet, while there is no known motive for either of the two cases.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation into the two murder cases. They are also working to establish the identities of the two victims and locate the suspects.

The killings add to recent concerns over increasing gun violence in St Catherine, while police continue to investigate fatal shootings across the parish. Authorities are calling on the public with any information to report to the nearest police station.