TTPS March Operations: Multiple Arrests and Major Drug and Firearm Seizures Across Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago Police carried out coordinated anti-crime operations across four divisions in March, resulting in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, firearms and ammunition.

Trinidad and Tobago: The coordinated anti-crime exercises across four divisions in Trinidad and Tobago, throughout the month of March, led to the arrest of several people and a significant discovery or seizure of illegal items by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

According to Trinidad and Tobago Police, the operation was conducted in four different divisions including Southern Division, North Central, Port of Spain and North Eastern Divisions, across Trinidad throughout the month to combat illegal and gang violence activities.

Reportedly, the first operation was conducted by the officers on Thursday, March 5, in the Southern and South Western Divisions, specifically in Richardson Trace, Fyzabad. During the operation, the officers recovered and seized approximately 207.9 kg of Colombian "creepy" cannabis and 0.5 kg of cocaine, with a combined street value of over $23 million.

During this course of investigation, officers also arrested and detained one suspect in connection with having illegal items, whom they later charged for it.

The second operation took place in the North Eastern Division, on March 9, when the officers in this division conducted a "roving strategic drug block operations" in San Juan and Barataria, which resulted in the discovery of 21 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition hidden in the drain.

The third operation was conducted on Friday, March 13, in Port of Spain & Central Divisions, during which the officers searched at least 22 houses across the Besson Street district and Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas and seized a total of 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition, firearm components (a pistol grip and magazine holder), and 160 grams of cannabis.

On March 14, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service conducted their fourth operation in the area of several districts including Enterprise, Chaguanas, and Freeport, which led to the discovery of three pistols (with no serial numbers) and 23 rounds of assorted ammunition hidden near a bridge.

Three suspects were also arrested during this specific exercise for drug-related offences, who were later charged with the offences related to the illegal and unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition.

The other operation was conducted in the early morning of Tuesday, March 24, in San Fernando and Gasparillo districts, in the Southern Division, under the name of Operation Steady Guard, which was conducted in multiple stop-and-search checks.

This operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and discovery of cocaine and firearm and ammunition, one was charged for having the possession of cocaine and the other was charged for illegal weapons offences.

Authorities of Trinidad and Tobago are still continuing their operation to combat all the illegal and unauthorized activities in the nation, while actively monitoring the regions.