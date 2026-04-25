Trinidad: Three Men Robbed at Gunpoint at Princes Town Bar

Three men were robbed at gunpoint at a bar in Princes Town, with the suspects fleeing in a silver Nissan AD Wagon.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three men were robbed of their wallets, IDs, cash at gunpoint at a bar in Princes Town on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are also reviewing CCTV footage, to identify the suspects, who fled the scene in a silver Nissan AD Wagon.

According to Princes Town police reports, on Wednesday, at around 10:30 p.m., officers who were on mobile patrol in the Ste Madeleine district received a report of robbery at Obsession bar in Palmyra Village following which they immediately responded.

On arrival at the scene, they noticed people in the establishment including the victims who told them at around 9: 15 p.m., while they were in the establishment, three men armed with firearms entered the premises brandishing firearms, and announced a robbery.

After that the assailants ordered them to lie on the floor and after that they robbed their personal belongings including wallets containing bank cards, identification documents, and a small sum of cash, cellular phones. One specific patron was robbed of $7,000, they reported.

The victims further reported to the officers that after robbing the valuables, the suspects fled the scene in a silver Nissan AD Wagon, heading west along the Palmyra Main Road.

Since then the officers attached to Princess Town Police station along with Princes Town CID launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The officers are actively reviewing the CCTV footage of the areas to gather information about the vehicle and suspects.

Authorities further urged the people to come forward if they have any information about the suspects or about their whereabouts and help them in arresting them. Police inquiries into the matter are ongoing as investigators are working to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The incident once again put the authorities in question as people are asking the authorities why they could not prevent crimes beforehand after promising it so many times. People expressed their feelings on social media platforms as one of the users commented, “Everyone knows what is ongoing except the police commissioner and his crime fighting team.”