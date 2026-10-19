Trinidad: Police await autopsy results in mother-daughter’s fire deaths

Police in Trinidad and Tobago are awaiting autopsy results after a mother and her teenage daughter were found dead following a house fire in Barataria.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death of the mother and teenage daughter whose bodies were found burned in the fire at their residence on 7th Avenue, Malick, Barataria, on Friday afternoon.

Investigators are continuing to examine various circumstances about the situation under which the two died, including claims that the mother and daughter died from a home invasion prior to the house being set ablaze.

The bodies were found on a bed by the firefighters after extinguishing the blaze, which was confined to a bedroom on the southern side of the house.

One account of the incident claims that four masked men entered the residence and demanded money from the occupants. The men allegedly shot Ramlal and her daughter before pouring methylated spirits on their bodies and setting them on fire.

Crime Scene Investigators recovered spent shells and processed the crime scene. However, it has not been disclosed whether the victims were shot or if there was a home invasion.

The post-mortem examinations are expected to help determine whether the victims died from gunshot wounds, sustained injuries during another attack, or due to the fire.

The teenage girl’s brother was also beaten during the incident and sustained several injuries. More information regarding his state and the circumstances in which he got assaulted are yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, Rosanna’s husband, Wesley Ramlal, was away on a hunting trip deep in the forest when the incident took place. He is the owner of Fats Doubles on Maraval Road in Port of Spain and could not immediately be reached to inform him of the deaths.

The cause of death will be determined based on autopsy results, evidence from the crime scene, and statements from witnesses. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.