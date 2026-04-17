Trinidad man arrested after 17 warrants since 2006, nearly 20-year manhunt ends

A 44-year-old man wanted on 17 warrants since 2006 has been arrested following an intelligence-led police operation.

Trinidad and Tobago: An intelligence led operation conducted by the officers attached to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Monday, April 13, led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man from Siparia who was wanted on 17 outstanding warrants dating back to 2006. His arrest ended a nearly two-decade manhunt.

According to police reports, the suspect has been identified as a 44-year-old man, a resident of Siparia, Trinidad and Tobago, who was arrested during a police operation in San Fernando, on Monday, from a gas station compound along Royal Road.

Reportedly, the officers attached to the mobile patrol unit received an intelligence about the suspect's whereabouts from Corporal Madhoo of the Court and Process Branch on Monday, April 13.

Following which they conducted an operation at around 7:15 a.m., at a gas station compound along Royal Road, from where they arrested a 44-year-old suspect who has a history of committing serious offences. After that they took him to the police station where they interrogated the suspect and later charged him with the offences he committed.

Officers attached to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service confirmed that he was wanted on a total of 17 outstanding warrants dating back to 2006, which are linked to serious offences including attempted murder and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Authorities also stated that this operation was a part of their ongoing efforts to reduce crime rates in the nation and to combat all the illegal activities following which they are apprehending individuals who are and were wanted for the violent offences.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service urged the people of the community to assist the government in reducing crime by simply providing information about any suspicious or illegal activities that can aid investigation and help bring offenders to justice.

The news of the suspect's arrest has brought a relief to the community of Trinidad and Tobago as people are saying that “the officers should be given medals and the other officers should learn from them how to catch a criminal.”