Trinidad: Kidnappers Issue Ransom Demand and Chilling Threat After Abduction of 34-Year-Old

The kidnappers asked for an undisclosed amount of money while warning them ‘if the payment is not paid on the specified date and time, the body will return in parts.’

9th of February 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: The kidnappers of 34-year-old Michael Alejandro Espana Ramnath, who was kidnaped on Tuesday, February 3, at around 11: 00 a.m., from Ramjattan Trace, near the Penal Agricultural Centre, made a ransom demand and chilling threat to victim’s family. 

According to police reports, the family members of the victim received a threat on Wednesday, February 4, after one day of the victim's kidnapping, where the kidnappers asked for an undisclosed amount of money while warning them “if the payment is not paid on the specified date and time, the body will return in parts.”

Notably, the abductors are believed to be Venezuelan nationals as they were speaking Spanish to the victim’s family while making their demands. 

Authorities stated that the incident took place when the victim Espana Ramnath was driving his pickup vehicle when suddenly a vehicle came and blocked his path along the roadway. After that two masked men wearing all black clothes emerged from the vehicle and went to the victim's vehicle where one armed man forcibly pulled the victim out from his vehicle. 

During the incident, the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim's vehicle believed to be made on the same day sales before fleeing the scene with the victim in their car in the direction of the S.S. Erin Road.

Reportedly, 34-year-old Michael was returning from his shop and was on his way to home when he was ambushed by the armed assailants. 

Since then the officers of Anti-Kidnapping Unit along with detectives and crime scene investigators, processed the scene and launched a probe into the matter where during the investigation, the officers recovered both the vehicles and sent them to be examined. 

The officers urged the community to report if they have any news related to this incident while describing the victim that at the time of the incident, he was wearing black polo shirt with the words “Best Friends Burgers” printed on it, along with dark jeans and slippers. 

Lastly, they stated that inquiries into the incident are ongoing to secure the victim’s safe release.  

Ana Allen

