Trinidad: Birthday celebration turns deadly as two men shot dead in Siparia

Trinidad and Tobago: A birthday celebration turned deadly after gunfire broke out and left two men killed on early Friday morning, June 19, along Taylor Avenue, Quinam Road, Siparia. The local police officers have launched a manhunt and are investigating the double homicide.

The first victim has been identified as 39-year-old Osei Packett, also known as “Danqua”, of Taylor Avenue but the identity of the second victim has not been revealed as the victim remains unidentified. The officers confirmed that the second victim has several tattoos on his body, including one bearing the name “Joshua”.



According to police reports, the incident took place on Friday, at around 2:30 a.m., following which the officers were contacted by the residents who reported hearing loud explosions believed to be gunshots in the area.



Acting on the reports of gunshot, the officers attached to Siparaia police station responded and arrived at the scene where they first discovered the first victim Packette lying on the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. They also found the second victim nearby, who was also suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.



Shortly after, a District Medical Officer (DMO) visited the location, checked both the men and officially pronounced them dead at the scene. The DMO further ordered to transport both the bodies to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of their death.



Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and immediately processed the scene. They canvassed the area to gather evidence including spent bullet shells and blood stains.



While the officers were recording statements, they were told that several people including both the victims were gathered at a birthday event along Taylor Avenue, Quinam Road, Siparia, when a verbal dispute broke out.



During which one man allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire, escalating the situation more. The shooting reportedly caused people at the gathering to scatter in order to save their lives. Once the shooting ceased, both the victims were found dead suffering from gunshot wounds.



The investigators from the Homicide Bureau are continuing their inquiries into the matter to determine the exact situation and the motive behind the killings. The officers are actively trying to identify and locate the suspect or suspects responsible for the killing.

Investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.