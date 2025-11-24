Trinidad and Tobago Police seize weapons, ammo and drugs in anti-crime operations

Police also recovered two pistols, magazines and a significant amount of ammo hidden in various locations across Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) conducted several major anti-crime operations in the North, Port of Spain, and Central Divisions from November 22 to November 23, 2025. In those operations ,they recovered 4 illegal weapons, 132 rounds of ammo and drugs. Five people were also arrested during the investigations.

Northern Division – Maloney District

Police were patrolling in the Maloney area from midnight until 4 a.m. They observed a group of men near Building 12, who fled when they saw the police. The police searched the area and recovered a Smith Wesson pistol. The officers went back and found a magazine which contained 12 rounds of 9mm ammo between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Four men were arrested during the operation, including one in connection with a robbery in Arouca where he was also found in possession of 148 grams of cannabis and three suspects aged 20/29 and 34 years, were found in a vehicle reported stolen at San Juan on June 3, 2023.

Port of Spain Division

In the late evening between 8 and 10 pm, the Besson Street and Belmont Police Station officers, along with members of the Canine Unit, conducted drug raids in many areas which included St. Barb’s Road, Harpe’s Place, Piccadilly Street, Nelson Street and the Beetham. Police reported to have found five grams of cocaine and nine cannabis plants.

ASP Cadette conducted a search operation at a home on St. Lucien Road in Diego Martin between 4:30 pm and 6 pm. At that time, the police reported to have found a Glock 43 pistol, a magazine with 10 rounds of 9mm ammo, four packages of cannabis, three scales, a sealer, and also some bags. A 32-year old man was arrested and charged with firearm, ammo, and cannabis trafficking.

Intelligence also guided officers to a bushy area off Morne Coco Road in Diego Martin. There, the police found two pistols and two magazines hidden among the bushes, which were taken to the Belmont Police Station.

Central Division

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Central Division Task Force and the Canine Unit conducted Operation Festive Shield at a vacant concrete structure on Freedom Street in Enterprise. Officers found 10 rounds of ammo stashed in a concrete block.

In another case, the Couva Criminal Investigations Department went to an empty lot at Trotman Road in Mc Bean Village. They recovered 100 rounds of .22 ammo hidden in a refrigerator.

Police investigations are ongoing in all the seizures.