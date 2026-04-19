Trinidad and Tobago: One woman killed and two men wounded in shooting

The Special Forces soldier was also injured during the incident and taken to hospital, though the extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

A 32 year old woman was killed and 2 men were injured in Trinidad and Tobago on 17th April, 2026. The incident occurred in the 500 community at a house located at the corner of Victoria Drive West and Queensway Drive in the Balmoral Park area where gunfire shots were reported.

As per the reports, the 32 year old woman identified as Shanice Morris heard that her boyfriend had been shot and in response to that she went to her boyfriend’s home but she was herself trapped in the attack. The woman died later in the driveway. She has come to the place with her six year old son, who remained in the vehicle and was safe.

During the incident two men were injured which included a Special Forces soldier and the 32 year old woman’s boyfriend named Alexander who was already overwhelmed from a recent murder of his brother.

Alexander’s brother Jalani Garcia Williams was also attacked by gunfire, just like Alexander was. This incident happened just one month before this incident. It occurred outside a minimart in Edinburgh 500 which added another layer of tragedy to the incident.

The Special Forces soldier who was also injured during the event was identified as Almorales. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment, however there has been no disclosure in regards to the extent of his injuries.

Currently the investigation is going on in relation to the episode which took place along with all the circumstances surrounding the attack. Also, the officials are looking into the possible motive for the attack being committed and whether the victims were targeted.

All the members of the community were flabbergasted in response to the simultaneous attack which took place between a month’s gap, especially given its connection to a recent killing in the area.

Further updates are awaited as per the information made available by the officials.

Many locals have expressed condolences on Facebook along with how it was a bolt from the blue for them. Someone said, “Tonight is not the time for politics or division. A life was lost, a child lost his mother, and our family is grieving. Let compassion lead. Please keep our family in prayer and respect this painful time.” Someone else mentioned that, “Condolences to her family may the Good Lord comfort them in their time of grief. May she rest in eternal peace.”