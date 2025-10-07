Trinidad and Tobago: Kes the Band aims for Grammy glory with hit single “Cocoa Tea”

Their hit single, Cocoa Tea, has entered the “Best Global Music Performance” category for the 2025 edition of the Grammys, putting soca music on the global stage.

Trinidad and Tobago: The popular soca group, Kes the Band, is all set to aim for the world’s biggest music events -- the Grammys. Their hit single, Cocoa Tea, has entered the “Best Global Music Performance” category for the 2025 edition of the Grammys.

The submission is not only a great achievement for the band, but also a proud moment for the entire Caribbean music community. Soca, a genre that is born out of rhythm, joy and cultural history, will now be recognized globally as a result of the band’s hard work and dedication.

Frontman Kees Dieffenthaller and his bandmates have been taking their music beyond the Carnival setting and into a world stage for many years, with them performing across continents and blending island energy with global sounds.

With Cocoa Tea, produced by Tano and featuring input from Mical Teja, KC Kasey, KP Musiq, and Ineffable Records, captures this mix of genres perfectly. The song, which is a blend of the warm sounds of soca and contemporary production, feels both authentic and modern.

A turning point for Caribbean music industry

While the votes of the first round of the Recording Academy are still being cast up to October 15, Kes the Band’s followers and Caribbean music fans are eagerly waiting to see the outcome. A nomination can mark a turning point that soca needs in order to secure its place among the world’s top musical genres.

In addition, the band expressed thanks to the producers, musicians, engineers, and artists for their work on the track through an official statement. Their message was clear and powerful - Soca music to the world.

Whether Cocoa Tea wins a Grammy or not, they have already reached a very big step for the soca genre by putting it on the global map and reminding people that Caribbean music is a year round thing and not just a seasonal trend.