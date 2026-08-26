Trinidad: 49-year-old man shot dead inside Wallerfield home

Trinidad & Tobago: Kumar Balkissoon, a 49-year-old man was shot dead inside his two-storey home which is located on Yucatan Road, Wallerfield, Arima, shortly after midnight on Monday, August 24. The neighbors reported hearing loud explosions in the area.



Police said that first responders went to the area at around 12:50 a.m. after a report of an explosion was received. Balkisson’s brother directed the officers to the house, where Balikisson was found lying on the floor with gunshot injuries to his head.



According to the information given to police by Balkissoon’’s brother, he heard him shout before several loud explosions and then heard galvanized roofing sheets being struck.



Balkissoon was wearing a grey long-sleeved jersey and was found lying on his back. The lower part of his body was covered by a multi-coloured blanket.



He was then pronounced dead by a District Medical Officer who visited the scene. Three spent 9mm shells were later recovered by the crime scene investigators from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit who examined the area.



Police have not yet disclosed a motive or identified any suspect related to the killing. Investigation remains ongoing.



The shooting comes after other serious incidents which were reported in Wallerfield earlier this year.



On April 7, 34-year-old Anthony Leroy Francis was shot dead at a home on Moonan Road, Wallerfield. His pregnant girlfriend and another man were also injured in the attack.



In June, human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle on Block 5, Moonan Road, Wallerfield. Officers found the remains in the truck after they responded to a report of a vehicle fire.



As of August 24, 2026, 251 murders had been recorded in Trinidad and Tobago, compared with 279 during the same period in 2025, according to a crime-tracking database. The figures represent a lower number of recorded killings this year compared with the corresponding period last year.



Investigation into Balkissoon's killing remains ongoing.