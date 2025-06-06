Travel Tuesdays Return: Fly Non-Stop to St Kitts from Just $215

These affordable flights are expected to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth across the Federation, benefiting local businesses.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Travel Tuesdays are back with three international airlines offering non-stop weekly flights at affordable prices to St Kitts. The flights start at fares as low as $215 for one-way and $387 for a round-trip. International airlines offering these services include - American Airlines, United Airlines, and Caribbean Airlines.

These affordable flights will improve tourism of St Kitts while enhancing economic growth for the Federation as a whole. In addition, the increase in visitors will also benefit local businesses such as hotel accommodations, taxi services, tour guide services, and street vendors.

According to the St Kitts Tourism Authority, these low fare services are available for a limited time period only. They are encouraging tourists to book their tickets early before the prices rise again.

According to the details shared by the Tourism Authority, the flights to be offered will include routes such as John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain (POS), Newark Liberty International (EWR) Airport, and Grantley Adams International (BGI) Airport. All flights will land at the Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International Airport.

International Airlines

The first international airline offering non-stop services on Tuesdays is American Airlines. They will provide services from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International Airport. One way tickets cost a minimum of $219 while round tickets start at $407. The dates offering these flights are June 10-17, 11-25, 13-27.

From Newark Liberty International (EWR) Airport in New Jersey to SKB International Airport, United Airlines is offering flights on Tuesdays for $219 for one-way trips and $387 round-trips. Dates offering these flights include June 28 for one-way trip and June 21-28 for round-trip.

Caribbean Airlines will offer flight services from Piarco International Airport in Trinidad & Tobago to SKB International Airport. The cost of the services for one-way trip is $215 and for round trip it will be $411. The dates offering these flights are June 10, 16, 17 for one-way and June 10-17 for round-trip.

Caribbean Airlines is also providing flights from Grantley Adams International (BGI) Airport in Barbados to SKB International Airport. The fares start at $267 for one-way trip on June 7 and $400 for round trip from June 19-26.