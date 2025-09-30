St Kitts opens Apollo Amusement Paradise, first year-round theme park in the federation

Apollo Amusement Paradise at Lime Kiln marks a historic moment for St. Kitts, offering thrilling rides, live entertainment, and family-friendly attractions, while boosting tourism and creating job opportunities.

30th of September 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: In a historic move on September 29, 2025, St Kitts opened its first year-round theme park - Apollo Amusement Paradise. The park officially welcomed visitors at Lime Kiln Commercial Development, as it promises a new era of fun, entertainment, and family activities to the twin island Federation. 

Funfairs have been an annual event for many years in St Kitts and Nevis, but they were previously available only for a limited time. Apollo Amusement Paradise changes this trend. It offers a permanent place where families and tourists can experience thrilling rides, fun attractions, and live entertainment throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the park stated that the amusement park is "a new chapter in local tourism and leisure in the nation." It is a venue where families are united, youth are entertained in a secure atmosphere and tourists are introduced to another aspect of St Kitts aside from its beautiful beaches and rich history.

The amusement park is expected to benefit the local economy. It will create job opportunities for many young people and will also support the local vendors. Local entrepreneurs have welcomed the project, saying it will bring more opportunities for growth. Parents are excited to have a safe and vibrant place for their families to enjoy and bond together.

Apollo Amusement Paradise is being called a game-changer in St Kitts. With its bright lights, rotating rides, and great music, the park is set to become a hallmark location for both locals and tourists alike. St Kitts now has a permanent fun and adventure destination which also serves as a memory maker.

Main highlights of the theme park

  • Towering rides and carnival-style attractions 
  • A food court bursting with island flavors and international snacks 
  • Entertainment zones showcasing music and cultural performances 
  • Family-friendly play areas for children of all ages
George Henry

