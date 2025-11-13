St Kitts Cricketer Kunal Tilokani selected for West Indies Under-19 Team

During the 2025 season, Kunal Tilokani excelled across multiple levels, earning MVP honors at the West Indies Under-17 Tournament and representing both youth and senior St Kitts teams.

St Kitts and Nevis: Kunal Tilokani, young cricketer from St Kitts and Nevis, has been selected in the West Indies Under-19 team, marking a historic moment of pride for the nation and St Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA).

“The St Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) proudly congratulates Kunal Tilokani on his selection to the West Indies Under-19 team, marking a major milestone in his rapidly developing cricket career,” shared SKCA on its official Facebook account.

During the 2025 season, he played for the Leeward Islands Under-19 and Under-17 teams. Moreover, Kunal was named the MVP for West Indies Under-17 Tournament for this year. He also played senior Cool and Smooth T20, St Kitts Senior T20 Team, and Senior 50-Over Team matches in 2025.

Kunal also mentioned that his journey was not always so easy. He mentioned that this season was his most challenging yet achieving one so far. “I played the most cricket I’ve ever played in my life, from representing Cool and Smooth for the first time to playing for the St. Kitts senior sides in both T20 and 50-over formats,” said Tilokani. He further added that this challenging season was a great learning experience for him.

He further added that his performance at the regional Under-19 tournament was not as he expected, but with continuous hard work, he showed his talent and skills at the Under-17 tournament.

Kunal is passionate for cricket which drives him forward every day. "Right now, cricket is my main priority. It’s what I think about every day. I want to do well, I want to make it big, and I’m giving it everything,” he said.

He will now be joining the West Indies Under-19 squad, who will take on England Under-19 in a seven-match 50-over series in Grenada. The series will also be good preparation for the players ahead of next year’s ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2026.

The SKCA also issued a statement of congratulations for Kunal and said that this is a wonderful moment for St Kitts cricket. They also said Kunal’s selection in the national team is a testimony of their youth development programs succeeding.