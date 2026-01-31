St Kitts and Nevis to introduce biometric checks for citizenship applicants

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island nation is set to implement a new system, biometric data collection, for both new and existing Citizenship Programme applicants. According to the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, the project aims at strengthening and enhancing national and international security. The new system is anticipated to be operational by the end of Q1 2026.

The Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, Calvin St Juste said that the biometric data collection process is important in maintaining the transparency of the Federation across the world.

“This biometric initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner,” noted Juste.

All new applicants of the programme will be required to submit their biometric information as part of the application process. People who gained the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis previously via the programme, will be given additional time to provide their information as a mandatory process. This new rule does not apply to people who were born and raised in the Federation.

The introduction of this new system will enhance security measures in St Kitts and Nevis, aligning them to the standard of the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Moreover, the biometric data will be introduced in travel documents as a requirement in modern aviation and border control standards.

The Citizenship Unit of St Kitts and Nevis said the biometric data collection is necessary to protect the image of the country and enhance international border control. Applicants and affected citizens will receive clear guidance and support as rollout begins, with more information to be provided in the coming weeks.

"By implementing these enhanced security measures, we are ensuring that we meet the highest international standards while contributing meaningfully to global border security efforts,” said Calvin St Juste.