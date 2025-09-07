St Kitts and Nevis to host "Transcendent 3: A Night of Fashion, Glamour, and Entertainment"
Transcendent 3 promises an unforgettable night of glamour, music, and fashion with SKN Unchained hosting this exciting event.
7th of September 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island nation is ready to host a great night of fashion and entertainment this year. Transcendent 3 is set to take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at the St Kitts Marriott Resort starting at 5 PM.
SKN Unchained will be hosting the event which they promise will be a night of glamour, music and great performances. Also at Transcendent 3, the guests are instructed to "dress to impress" in their best night-of high-fashion.
Official Line-up of the night
The evening will be hosted by 5 Star Pino and Jacinthia, two famous personalities who will bring energy and charm onto the stage. Guests can enjoy a diverse line-up of entertainment, which includes Ideli Napy, Tobap, Collin Wyatt, and DJ Cut-I , who will be backed by Revealers Band.
Also at the end of the main event, there will be an official after-party which will feature artists like Dejour, Akaiiausweet, ASAP Band, and Unstoppable Sound to keep the dance floor alive throughout the night.
Adding to the local and regional appeal of the event, it highlights support and participation from five nations - the United States, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, the British Virgin islands, and Guyana. This shows the event’s wide reach and its ability to bring together talent and audiences from across the Caribbean and beyond.
Ticket Information
Tickets to the event are $80 if purchased online or $100 at the door. They are available at events.jad.cash/TranscendentFashionShow and caribetickets.com. Also starting Monday, September 8, 2025, visitors can also purchase physical tickets.
Also, the guests are encouraged to "dress to impress" with their best high-fashion flair of the night. Transcendent 3 will not just be a show; it will be a celebration of style, artistry and Caribbean culture.
