St Kitts and Nevis Cabinet celebrates History and Heritage Month in Traditional Afro-Caribbean Attire

St Kitts and Nevis: The members of the Federal Cabinet of St Kitts and Nevis wore traditional Afro-Caribbean clothing to celebrate History and heritage Month 2026. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew invited various Cabinet Ministers to mark this occasion at the Office of the Prime Minister in Basseterre on Monday, February 9.

He was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Konris Maynard and Attorney General Garth Wilkin.

Ambassadors Leon Natta-Nelson and Kenneth Douglas were also present at the Office of the Prime Minister to mark this historic occasion. They joined the Cabinet ministers for a group photo. This celebration honors their past, their culture, and encourages the younger generation to learn about the achievement of the African ancestors of the Caribbean region.

PM Drew said during their meeting that it is important to remember their past and those who resisted oppression, including the heroes of the Buckley’s Uprising of January 28, 1935. He said that this day will be celebrated as a national holiday from 2027 in their honor.

“We remember to reclaim dignity, we remember to repair injustice and we remember so that every child born on our shores may inherit a fairer, stronger Saint Kitts and Nevis,” added the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis continues to work with other regional leaders to strengthen bilateral ties between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Africa. This will also help in the nation’s development, while bringing together African nations, Caribbean states and the wider diaspora.

“This is reflected in the ongoing work under the CARICOM–Africa partnership to bring African nations, Caribbean states and the wider diaspora closer together, strengthen solidarity, deepen integration and jointly pursue reparations and reparatory justice through a comprehensive transcontinental framework,” read the Cabinet statement.