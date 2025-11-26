SLP unveils 2025 Manifesto with bold vision to make Saint Lucia leading SIDS by 2035

The manifesto emphasizes major infrastructural projects, including upgrades to Hewanorra International Airport, seaports, highways and healthcare facilities, while also promoting job creation, digital education and social protection programs.

Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has released their manifesto ahead of 2025 general elections. The manifesto outlines the vision of SLP to make Saint Lucia the most technologically advanced Small Island Developing State (SIDS) by 2035. The manifesto focuses on creating sustainable economic growth, enhancing digital infrastructure, and improving key sectors like health, education and tourism.

The manifesto has been released with an objective so its citizens can produce valuable goods and services in an efficient and sustainable way. It offers the advantage of the growing benefits of the digital global space.

With this, SLP states its core values considering:

Respect for the Rule of Law

We believe in working within the framework of the law.

We believe in working within the framework of the law. Inclusiveness

We believe that every citizen matters, particularly the most vulnerable.

We believe that every citizen matters, particularly the most vulnerable. Trust

We are committed to delivering what we promise.

We are committed to delivering what we promise. Equity

We respect the rights of others.

SLP - Progress with Purpose

The 2025 Manifesto of SLP begins with an introduction that outlines policies and initiatives built on strong and stable economy that has been developed over the past four years and four months, despite of the challenges such as climate change, war, global trade disputes and supply chain disruptions.

This manifesto of the next Labour government reaffirms its commitment to deliver on its promises, as demonstrated in 2021 when even greater challenges were successfully overcome. It emphasises that Saint Lucia is now well-positioned to progress to a higher level of national development.

SLP’s manifesto represents a vision to transform the education system to ensure it as fit for purpose in a rapidly evolving global digital environment. The traditional teaching methods will be modernised to promote more interactive, responsive and effective learning.

The government of Saint Lucia also calls for the unity and collective energy of all, to build a stronger nation grounded in core values such as respect for the rule of law, integrity, trust and equity.

Vision 2035: Stronger Saint Lucia

The manifesto underlines major infrastructural projects such as:

Construction of an upgraded Hewanorra International Airport

Upgrade of the Casteries and Vieux Fort Seaports

Improvements to Water Infrastructure System

Construction of Bus Terminals in Casteries and Vieux Fort

Upgrade of the Julian Hunte Highway from Choc to Gros Islet

Construction of the Vieux Fort Administration Complex

Construction of a new Soufriere Hospital

The manifesto reveals that SLP has developed many new jobs that will naturally help in growing the tourism sector. The labour government will undertake some specific measures to facilitate the creation and maintenance of jobs in the private sector, that increases significantly.

It also shares that in collaboration with the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) the labour government will increase the social protection and will introduce an unemployment insurance programme to protect the basic standard of living of citizens, who have become unemployed due to their difficult circumstances.

The manifesto has also revealed the future plans of Saint Lucia towards development of health sector. It anticipates a Smart Education Ecosystem by the year 2035.

It showers light on the benefits gained from tourism, as this sector has been actively driving the economy of Saint Lucia. It majorly provides opportunities and economic transformation.

Philip J. Pierre’s Leadership for Sustainable Growth

This labour administration is committed to ensure that the National should enjoy more benefits and should have a stake, directly or indirectly in the tourism industry. Additionally, these initiatives are being pursued so that the nationals have a wider and deeper stake in the industry, across all sectors.

SLP 2025 Manifesto also gives an overview of Culture Arts and the Creative Economy, Agriculture, Manufacturing Sector, Maritime Industry, Citizen Security and Crime, Housing, Youth Economy, Sports and Youth Development, Water and Sewerage, Environmental Protection and Sustainability, Electricity and Energy, Public Infrastructure, Public Service, ICT and Digital Transformation as well as External Relation.

The 2025 Manifesto by SLP promotes a united, community-driven approach guided by core values of law, trust and equity. It highlights the vision of labour party to be achieved by 2035. It focuses more on infrastructure, jobs, internet access, healthcare and crime reduction.

It also emphasises the past economic recovery and fulfilled promises and expresses confidence in Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s leadership and calls for public support to move Saint Lucia forward together.