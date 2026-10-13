Saint Lucia Opens 2026/2027 Cruise Season with Seabourn Venture’s First Visit

The arrival of Seabourn Venture at Rodney Bay Marina marks the start of Saint Lucia’s 2026/2027 cruise season, bringing opportunities for tourism operators and local businesses serving cruise passengers.

Saint Lucia: The arrival of the Seabourn Venture at Rodney Bay Marina officially started the 2026/2027 cruise season. It also marked the vessel’s inaugural visit to the island.

The event was commemorated with a plaque exchange ceremony. It was attended by the representatives from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), Cox & Company, Saint Lucia Cruise Port, and the ship’s captain.

A commemorative plaque was presented by the ship’s captain in recognition of the visit. The event was a celebration of the relationship between the tourism company and the joint efforts to welcome the cruise passengers to the island.

Each organisation presented a commemorative plaque as a symbol of our warm Saint Lucian welcome, with the Captain reciprocating by presenting plaques to each organisation in recognition of this milestone visit, shared the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority via an official Facebook post.

The start of the 2026/2027 cruise season set new opportunities for businesses which rely on visitor spending. Taxi drivers, tour guides, sellers, artists, and other tourism service providers can profit from the arrivals of cruise passengers.

Visitors can explore the beaches, culture, food, and landscape of the island during their stay. These experiences also create opportunities for local businesses to promote local goods and services.

Seabourn Venture is a luxury expedition ship operated by Seabourn. It is designed to cater to individuals who wish to explore places beyond traditional cruise routes. The Caribbean itineraries of the cruise ship connect travelers to the islands known for their landscapes, heritage, and coastal attractions.

The vessel’s visit to Rodney Bay gives Saint Lucia greater visibility in the Caribbean cruise network. It also emphasizes the role of Rodney Bay Marina in receiving cruise ships and making the island accessible for tourists.