Queen Elizabeth Hospital faces pressure as Barbados Emergency Services struggle with staff shortages

Rising patient numbers, respiratory illnesses and trauma emergencies have added to staffing pressures at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, prompting calls for additional support from experienced nurses.

3rd of November 2026

Barbados: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is facing continued pressure on its emergency services due to shortages of medical staff and an increase in the number of patients.

Due to recent increases in the number of respiratory diseases and trauma emergencies, patients suffering from minor health problems have been forced to wait for a long time, while medical teams prioritize critical cases.

The situation has also raised concerns among nurses about their work environment, equipment and safety. Nurses at the accident and emergency unit went on a temporary strike last month before returning to work on October 27, 2026, following discussions with the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) and the hospital’s management.

Moreover, the hospital also confirmed that a male nurse was attacked by a patient on October 28. It has increased monitoring and strengthened security measures within the department, to ensure both staff and patient safety.

QEH Chief Executive Officer Neil Clark said that the situation is not as bad as described by the hospital’s Director of Nursing Services, Henderson Pinder. The director said that the staffing pressure stems “from chronic understaffing, unsafe work conditions, and an alarming rate of migration by skilled professionals.”

Clark said that the staffing ratios were satisfactory and even commendable limits when compared to international standards.

Barbados Nurses Association is requesting nurses with experience in critical care or emergencies to support the department in response to the staffing pressure. Interested individuals can contact the Director of Nursing Services at 256-7208.

The association is also pushing for stiffer penalties against those who attack healthcare workers and is waiting for a response from the Ministry of Health on its policy recommendations.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has advised those with non-emergency conditions to use the 24-hour clinic at the Winston Scott Polyclinic or visit a private doctor to help reduce pressure on the emergency department.

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