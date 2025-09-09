Princess Juliana Airport in St Maarten resumes full service after WestJet flight incident

The aircraft collapsed on the runway after its right landing gear failed, sparking as it dragged; the airport has been closed since the incident.

9th of September 2025

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) in St Maarten has returned to full service after a short time, following an incident involving a WestJet aircraft. The runway was closed on Sunday, after a Boeing 737-800, which was operating as flight WS2276 from Toronto made a hard landing. 

The aircraft collapsed on the runway, as its right landing gear collapsed, sending sparks everywhere as it dragged. The airport has been closed since the incident took place. Almost 165 passengers and crew were evacuated using the emergency slides. Foam was also used as a precaution at the scene. 

Three people were taken to the hospital for observation but were later reported to be in stable condition. Moreover, the flights were resumed the next day as they were rerouted to San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

In an official update, PJIA confirmed that heavy equipment contractors were called to the runway to help remove the aircraft. The St Maarten Civil Aviation Authority also carried out some inspections which had to be done before the runway was opened back up.

The authorities also said that the operations are now resuming as the aircraft has been successfully removed from the runway. Airport management thanked all those who contributed to the emergency response and quick reopening. 

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the emergency response teams, airport staff, aviation authorities, and all partners for their swift and professional handling of the situation. Their tireless efforts ensured the safe removal of the aircraft and the timely restoration of operations” the PJIA team said.

Local authorities are also showing their support. Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger, paid a visit to the site. They praised the team work between responders and airport staff which they said is of the essence of safety and preparation.

Latest

Ana Allen

