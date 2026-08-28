Police Recover Cannabis, 80 Rounds of Ammunition in Tunapuna Raid

Police recovered about 340 grams of suspected cannabis and 80 rounds of 9mm ammunition during an overnight operation near the Black Pool River in Tunapuna.

28th of August 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Members of the Task Force West in the North Central Division conducted an overnight raid in Tunapuna between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. They recovered around 340 grams of suspected cannabis and 80 pieces of 9mm ammunition.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the operation was conducted between 10 pm Tuesday until 1 am on Wednesday. They searched the area along the Upper Tunapuna Road, near the Black Pool River.

“During the operation, officers acting on intelligence, proceeded to Upper Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna, in the vicinity of the Black Pool River,” shared TTPS via a press release on their official Facebook page.

The items were found inside a clear plastic bag which was hidden beneath a car abandoned on the side of the road. The items were confiscated and are now being kept at the Tunapuna Police Station.

“The suspected narcotics and ammunition were seized and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station, where enquiries are continuing,” further read the statement.

The investigation is ongoing to find out who placed the substances there and if they are related to any ongoing case. Moreover, no suspects have been found and nobody has been arrested yet.

The focus of the authorities has been on intelligence-based operations to eliminate illicit drugs and weapons from communities across Trinidad and Tobago.

The locals are applauding the efforts of the officers on social media. One individual commented, “Great job officers. Keep up the good work. Let’s hope we can get all those guns off the streets.”

Another person said, “Finaaly some good work by police. Hope they continue cleaning the island and make it safe for us normal folks.”

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