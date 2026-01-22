PM Terrance Drew starts CARICOM integration tour, meets Caribbean leaders

Prime Minister Drew emphasized regional integration, focusing on education, security, disaster response, and economic planning.

22nd of January 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has begun a series of meetings with regional leaders, in his capacity as Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for the next six months. These meetings highlight his determination to strengthen cooperation and communication among the island nations across the Caribbean.

PM Drew started his engagements with his visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines on January 20, 2026. He met with Prime Minister Dr Godwin Friday to discuss key matters, including economic resilience, regional cooperation and sustainable development. Also attending the meeting were CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett and other senior officials.

The visit underscored the long standing friendship and cooperation between St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. The two delegates met to improve cooperation between the members of CARICOM. 

Prime Minister Drew stated that these meetings are focused toward the regional integration and collaboration within CARICOM. He put strong emphasis on education, security, disaster response, economic planning, and working together through regional institutions.

The Prime Minister further stated that working on these priorities is very important during this time when the region is experiencing uncertainties in the global arena.

This meeting took place in St Vincent and the Grenadines and formed part of a number of planned visits to CARICOM member states. These visits will focus on regional priorities ahead of the 50th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government to take place in St Kitts and Nevis from February 24-27, 2026.

PM Drew also visited Antigua and Barbuda, as he met with the Prime Minister of the country, Gaston Brown and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, E. P. Chet Greene on January 20, 2026.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis said that he is motivated by leadership with purpose as he takes responsibility as the Chair of CARICOM. His focus will remain on improving trade opportunities within the region, while working closely with other leaders to directly improve the lives of the people of the Caribbean.

Ana Allen

