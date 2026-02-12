PM Terrance Drew meets PM Roosevelt Skerrit to strengthen CARICOM ahead of 50th Heads of Government Meeting

The leaders of St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica discussed regional integration, trade and cooperation ahead of the upcoming CARICOM summit.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Terrance Drew, met with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The two delegates held a meeting during PM Drew’s visit to Dominica to strengthen cooperation and discuss ways of collaboration on areas of mutual interest.

This engagement was a part of PM Drew’s ongoing series of meetings with regional leaders ahead of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARCOM, scheduled to take place in St Kitts and Nevis from February 24 to 27, 2026. He aims to increase communication among the small island nations across the Caribbean region.

“As Chairman of CARICOM, I believe in direct dialogue and collaboration. These engagements are critical as we prepare to host the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in St. Kitts and Nevis later this month,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

Focus on regional cooperation and integration

The two Prime Ministers discussed matters related to regional integration, strengthening key regional institutions, improving trade, while also highlighting the importance of CARICOM in increasing practical solutions for the people of both the nations.

PM Skerrit also appreciated Dr Drew for visiting each country in the Caribbean to address various challenges faced by the member states. “Strong regional cooperation is more important than ever as we navigate global uncertainty, strengthen our economies and advance sustainable development across the Caribbean Community,” added the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Prime Minister Skerrit further noted, “The citizens of the Caribbean will expect certain results coming out of this. All of us stand in complete support of your efforts, and we will work towards ensuring a successful Conference of Heads in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Using the opportunity, PM Drew also highlighted his government’s commitment to strengthen CARICOM to help the people of the Caribbean. “We are not daunted by the difficulties and the challenges. In fact, when times get tough, we step up to the plate so that CARICOM can respond in a way that will benefit our people and the region,” he added.

PM Drew also met with the Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell on February 11. Their discussions revolved around issues related to economic resilience and climate change, regional security, sustainable development, and expanded integration within CARICOM.

The key matters to be discussed in the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government will include regional security, economic strength, commerce, the functioning of different institutions of CARICOM, and strengthening the voice of the Community globally.