PM Skerrit announces plans to attract private investment in Dominica’s Ports

The government plans stakeholder consultations by November 18, while a US DFC delegation is expected to visit Dominica to discuss potential infrastructure investments.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has announced plans to explore private-sector investment in Dominica’s cruise facilities, cargo port, and ferry terminals, in an effort to reduce the island’s dependency on Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenue and borrowing.

He made the announcement during his National Day address at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on November 3, 2026, revealing that several potential investors have already shown strong interest in developing the facilities.

Under the proposed arrangements, private investors would provide funding and technical expertise, while the government would provide land and other assets to support the developments.

PM Skerrit has directed the concerned ministries to consult stakeholders by November 18, allowing port workers, vendors, businesses and other interested groups a chance to understand the proposals and share their opinions.

The Prime Minister also announced that a delegation from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is expected to visit the Caribbean nation later in November. This visit follows recent meetings held in Washington and would focus on possible areas of investment, including major infrastructure projects.

Apart from efforts to develop the port, the government is also looking to enhance air connectivity to the island. PM Skerrit said that American Airlines is preparing to introduce a larger aircraft on its Dominica route, while the government plans to finalise an Open Skies Agreement with the United States by the end of 2026.

PM Skerrit also provided an update on the international airport project at Wesley, confirming that more than 400 Dominicans are currently employed in its development. The airport is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Dominicans interested in providing tourism services or operating businesses at the new airport to submit their expressions of interest to the Ministry of Tourism.

These announcements form part of the government’s broader development plans as Dominica prepares to celebrate 50 years of independence in 2028.