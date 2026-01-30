PM Mia Mottley highlights advances in water, land ownership and tourism

PM Mottley spoke about the issue of brown water in St. Peter and St. Lucy, revealing plans to replace old water mains and install filters.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley addressed the nation during a public gathering in Speightstown, St Peter on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. She reported on the progress of her country in addressing long-standing challenges faced by the people of Barbados, highlighting land ownership, water and development.

Water security was one of the main points that were raised during the event. According to PM Mottley, some communities – like Belle, Bellevue and Baileys Alley in St George – are receiving the construction of new water mains. Sewering work is expected to begin in March 2026 and will provide running water to over 300 families upon its completion.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the issue of brown water in St Peter and St Lucy. She revealed that the engineers have advised that old mains should be replaced and advised to install filters. Residents of the areas were also given a year’s relief from the basic water bill to help them during the repairing phase.

Land Ownerships

PM Mottley stated that the people of Six Mens would soon be given land ownership for the land they have occupied for decades. She explained that the tenants will be issued their title documents soon as the survey work is in its final stage.

She stated that 37 residents have already received letters of offer, while a second plan is already finalized for another 40 lots. Surveys will continue to provide all 132 eligible tenants land ownerships. “I have not come here to talk about promises I have come here to talk about record the red record. This is not a promise again this is reality,” she added.

The Prime Minister of Barbados said that the surveys are necessary to set clear limits and prevent any disagreement between the neighbours. She also emphasized the promises of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), adding that it was initiated by former Prime Minister Owen Seymour Arthur, but was never finalized.

PM Mottley also highlighted the Tenancy Freehold Purchase Act, under which the tenants would be able to purchase land at just 0.10 cents per square foot. She called this policy a form of land reform and urged young people to buy the affordable lands.

Investments in Tourism Sector

The Prime Minister of Barbados said that the tourism sector is receiving investments in St Peter, Pendry and Sandals. She also said that the development in this sector will offer community betterment plans, protection to beach access, and overall improvement of Speightstown.

PM Mottley asked the residents of Barbados to support the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) during the general elections, set for February 11, 2026, while highlighting the promises fulfilled by the government for the improvement of the people across the island.