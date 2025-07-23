Nevis Gears Up for Glamour and Culture at “2025 Ms. Culture Swimwear & Mr. Kool Contest”

One of the festival’s main events brings style and energy as Nevisian youth compete for the top two titles.

23rd of July 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The National Bank Group Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest will be hosted on Sunday, July 27, as the island marks the 51st edition of the Nevis Culturama Festival. This year’s festival which is to be held at NEDACS Cultural Complex, will kick off at 8 PM as it promises an evening of high class, talent display, and celebration of Nevisian culture. 

At the top of the festival’s main events, it blends style and spirit as Nevisian youth take the stage and compete for the top two titles. With performances from the biggest DJs - DJ Smudge and DJ SG Prezidentail - and hostess Shevane Nesbitt, the night is set to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. 

General entry tickets are priced at $30, $40 at the door, and a whooping $400 for VIP access. Also, individuals can purchase the tickets at the event’s two outlets - Culturama Box Office or from their website at culturamanevis.com

Ms. Culture Swimwear

During the Ms. Culture Swimwear segment, four young women will each represent a key institution in Nevis, bringing with them a sense of great pride and purpose. The line-up includes:- 

  • Karina Dore – the Nevis Housing & Land Development Corporation 
  • T-Karli Edwards – Hinds Electrical & Equipment Services 
  • Keedencia Harris – Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority 
  • Jeymi Peets – Stage Right

All the four contestants will try to impress the judges and audience with their grace, cultural expression and energy. Their presence highlights the strength and sophistication of Nevisian women and their role in the country’s present and legacy.

Mr. Kool Contest

In the Mr. Kool segment, five dynamic and fashion forward men will present their best charm to take home the title of Nevis’ coolest cultural ambassador, each presenting a stunning performance which will include fashion, talent, and personality. The participants include:- 

  • Jadan Liburd – Bank of Nevis 
  • Voigel Marsham – Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF) 
  • Orzel Webbe – Nevis Tourism Authority 
  • Joestan Eddy – Zanzi Bar 
  • Shamar Pemberton – Nevisian Heritage Village

While it is not a traditional pageant, the competition is a display of what it means to be masculine in a cultural expression and community pride.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Israel's Gaza offensive condemned by Qatar as conflict continues. (Image Credits: The Hindu)

Outcry over Israeli offensive at hospitals in Gaza

16th of November 2023

National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago wishes on 50th anniversary of CARICOM

National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago wishes on 50th anniversary of CARICOM

5th of July 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: Social Development Ministry announces amendments to Poverty Alleviation Programme || Picture Courtesy: Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: Social Development Ministry announces amendments to Poverty Alleviation Programme

1st of February 2023

Saint Lucia: PM Philip J Pierre expresses sorrow on demise of Joseph Baden Allian

Saint Lucia: PM Philip J Pierre expresses sorrow on demise of Joseph Baden Allian

27th of December 2022

Dominica walking on path to become world's 1st climate resilient nation

Dominica walking on path to become world’s 1st climate resilient nation

10th of May 2022

Premier Brantley expresses pleasure after meeting American actor Kelsey Grammer in Nevis

Premier Brantley expresses pleasure after meeting American actor Kelsey Grammer in Nevis

18th of April 2022

SVG researchers findings notes teenagers who take cannabis, contains higher chances to get schizophrenia

2nd of February 2022

In the 32nd Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), PM Keith Rowley discussed Re-Setting US-Caribbean Relations.

PM Rowley addresses on re-setting US-Caribbean relations 

27th of February 2021