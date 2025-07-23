Nevis Gears Up for Glamour and Culture at “2025 Ms. Culture Swimwear & Mr. Kool Contest”
One of the festival’s main events brings style and energy as Nevisian youth compete for the top two titles.
23rd of July 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The National Bank Group Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest will be hosted on Sunday, July 27, as the island marks the 51st edition of the Nevis Culturama Festival. This year’s festival which is to be held at NEDACS Cultural Complex, will kick off at 8 PM as it promises an evening of high class, talent display, and celebration of Nevisian culture.
At the top of the festival’s main events, it blends style and spirit as Nevisian youth take the stage and compete for the top two titles. With performances from the biggest DJs - DJ Smudge and DJ SG Prezidentail - and hostess Shevane Nesbitt, the night is set to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.
General entry tickets are priced at $30, $40 at the door, and a whooping $400 for VIP access. Also, individuals can purchase the tickets at the event’s two outlets - Culturama Box Office or from their website at culturamanevis.com.
Ms. Culture Swimwear
During the Ms. Culture Swimwear segment, four young women will each represent a key institution in Nevis, bringing with them a sense of great pride and purpose. The line-up includes:-
- Karina Dore – the Nevis Housing & Land Development Corporation
- T-Karli Edwards – Hinds Electrical & Equipment Services
- Keedencia Harris – Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority
- Jeymi Peets – Stage Right
All the four contestants will try to impress the judges and audience with their grace, cultural expression and energy. Their presence highlights the strength and sophistication of Nevisian women and their role in the country’s present and legacy.
Mr. Kool Contest
In the Mr. Kool segment, five dynamic and fashion forward men will present their best charm to take home the title of Nevis’ coolest cultural ambassador, each presenting a stunning performance which will include fashion, talent, and personality. The participants include:-
- Jadan Liburd – Bank of Nevis
- Voigel Marsham – Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF)
- Orzel Webbe – Nevis Tourism Authority
- Joestan Eddy – Zanzi Bar
- Shamar Pemberton – Nevisian Heritage Village
While it is not a traditional pageant, the competition is a display of what it means to be masculine in a cultural expression and community pride.
