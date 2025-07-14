Logos Hope wraps up two-week visit to Dominica, welcoming over 30,000 visitors after 15 years

The vessel, with over 5,000 books, gave Dominicans the opportunity to explore and purchase affordable literature from a wide range of genres.

Dominica: For the first time in 15 years, the world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, has concluded its highly anticipated return to Dominica. The ship, which was docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth from July 2 to July 13, 2025, welcomed over 30,000 visitors during its two-week stay.

The vessel, which has a collection of over 5000 books, offered at Dominicans’ disposal a great chance to read and buy affordable literature from various genres. In addition to the book fair, the Logos Hope hosted a week-long series of community oriented events which included ‘Meet the World’ for kids, a workshop for teachers and “Into the Marketplace” for business people.

Navya Pauline, the ship’s Communications Manager, shared her experience and gratitude for the warm welcome. She said, “It’s such a pleasure and privilege to be here after 15 long years, and we can actually feel that we are genuinely welcome here.” Notably, in just two weeks, the fair welcomed 30,500 people on board the Logos Hope.

“It’s been amazing. We welcomed a lot of families and individuals. We also hosted many events on board and partnered with several local organizations and communities. We’ve even sent people onshore to participate in various projects,” she said.

Pauline also shared that her team is looking forward to returning to Dominica soon, although an official date has not yet been released. “Next time it won’t take us 15 years,” she assured. “I don’t know when for sure—it’s not confirmed—but I’m pretty sure it will be sooner than before,” she added.

