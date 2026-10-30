King Charles III arrives in Guyana for two-day State visit marking 60 years of UK ties

Guyana: King Charles III arrived in Guyana on Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2026, beginning a two-day state visit to the South American nation. It marks the first visit of King Charles to Guyana in 26 years and also the first since he became King.

President Irfaan Ali welcomed the monarch at Cheddi Jagan International Airport along with various government officials. His visit is part of the King’s wider Caribbean tour and comes as Guyana and the United Kingdom mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The last time he arrived in Guyana was February 2000 when he was the Prince of Wales. His return as monarch highlights the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

At the airport, the welcoming delegation included Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd; Senior Minister in the Office of the President in charge of finance, Dr Ashni Singh; and the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Joseph Fisher. King Charles also inspected a Guard of Honor formed by members of the Guyana Defence Force.

Following his arrival, the King met President Ali at State House before attending a reception with representatives from communities across Guyana. It was hosted to honor King Charles III, while celebrating 60 years of bilateral ties.

His schedule on Friday, October 30, includes a visit to the Georgetown Botanical Gardens, where he will learn about conservation work and meet young environmentalists. The King is also scheduled to participate in the second Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference taking place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The King will also meet elected officials from the National Toshaos Council to discuss the work of indigenous communities. Another engagement will focus on the Iwokrama International Centre and its work in rainforest conservation.

Environment protection is also set to be discussed during his visit to the Georgetown Seawall, where the planting of mangroves and the conservation of the coast will be discussed. The members of the public will be able to see the king during the visit to the Kingston Seawall bandstand on Friday.

Trade and investments will also be discussed during the visit. According to the British High Commission, the annual trade value between Guyana and the United Kingdom is $2.2 billion, while the UK Export Finance has set aside $3 billion to provide support for projects in Guyana.

King Charles III arrived in Guyana from The Bahamas, where he had begun his Caribbean tour on October 27. The nine-day tour will end after a stop in Antigua and Barbuda, where he will be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) taking place from November 1 to 4, 2026.