Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden set for another close 100m clash in Budapest

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden are set for another 100m battle in Budapest. The two sprinters will compete at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship from September 11 to 13, 2026.



The rivalry between the Olympic champion and world champion took another twist after Julien Alfred beat Melissa Jefferson-Wooden by 0.005 seconds at the Zurich Diamond League on August 27.



Alfred lost against Jefferson-Wooden at the Silesia meet on August 23, as she took second place in 10.83. The American athlete won the race in 10.78 seconds, with Sha'Carri Richardson in third place with a record time of 10.96 seconds.



However, the Saint Lucian sprinter was the fastest at the Zurich Diamond League and won the race in a record time of 10.693 seconds, officially timing 10.70. Her time was a national record, as she also ended Jefferson-Wooden's unbeaten streak in the women's 100m. The American athlete also timed 10.70, finishing in 10.698 seconds.



Julien Alfred won the 100m gold medal at the 2024 Olympics held in Paris, clocking 10.72 and becoming Saint Lucia's first Olympic champion. She also managed to secure the silver medal in the 200m.



Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the women’s 100m race at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with a record time of 10.61 seconds. This earned her a championship record and fourth place on the world all-time list. Third place went to Alfred, clocking 10.84 seconds.



She also won the 200m race in 21.68 and helped her team win gold in the 4x100m relay race. Jefferson-Wooden had earned herself three gold medals in Tokyo. She also holds the personal best of 10.61 seconds for her 100m race.



The current ranking by World Athletics sees Jefferson-Wooden as the world's No. 1-ranked woman in 100m, with Alfred in second place.



The women’s 100m final in the World Athletics Ultimate Championships is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 12, in the National Athletics Centre in Budapest. The tournament will also offer a record prize pool totaling $10 million, with each individual event winner taking home $150,000.