JetBlue and interCaribbean Aircraft make appearance at St. Kitts Airport

A JetBlue Airbus A320 featuring a Dominican Republic-inspired livery and an interCaribbean Airways Embraer E170 were recently spotted at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts.

St. Kitts & Nevis: A JetBlue Airbus A320 which was carrying a special Dominican Republic-themed design and an Embraer E170 which is operated by the interCaribbean Airways were recently seen at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts.

The JetBlue Airbus A320 was also carrying the airline’s “Quisqueya la Bluebella” livery. The aircraft features artwork celebrating the culture of the Dominican Republic and is also one of the newer special liveries introduced by JetBlue.

The design was created by Dominican artist Willy Gómez. It brings together several elements of the Dominican Republic, which include musical instruments, flowers, the national bird, palm trees and ocean waves. The Alcázar de Colón is also included in the design.

The aircraft was introduced by JetBlue in Santo Domingo earlier this year. The A320 is the first aircraft in the fleet of the airline to feature a design which is dedicated to an international destination.

Along with the JetBlue aircraft was an Embraer E170 from interCaribbean Airways. The aircraft has recently become part of the operations of the airline.

Scheduled E170 service began on August 24, 2026. The aircraft can accommodate up to 76 passengers and has a 2-2 seating arrangement. Every passenger has either a window or an aisle seat with this arrangement.

The aircraft is being introduced on routes within the regional network of the airline. St. Kitts is one of the destinations where the aircraft is expected to operate, along with Bridgetown, Barbados, and other regional destinations.

The E170 seen at RLB International Airport had arrived from Barbados. interCaribbean Airways continues to expand the use of the aircraft across its regional network.

The JetBlue A320 featured a Dominican-inspired design. Meanwhile, the interCaribbean E170 is one of the newer aircraft which is being used for regional flights.

The two aircraft also showed the different airlines and types of aircraft serving St. Kitts.