Jamaica’s Tina Clayton Claims 100m Silver at World Championships

The rising star ran a new personal best of 10.76 seconds finishing second to USA’s Melissa Jefferson-Wooden who finished in 10.61 seconds, taking the title in a championship record. While the reigning Olympic champion Julien Alfred of St Lucia came in third finishing in 10.84 seconds.

While just outside the medals recognition was Shericka Jackson who finished fourteen in 10.88 seconds, meanwhile Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished sixth, running 11.03 seconds in her final World Championships.

“Jamaica, land we love” echoed inside Japan’s National Stadium as Tina Clayton stepped onto the podium filled with pride for her region as she received her 100m silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Male 100 meters

Furthermore Jamaica also dominated the men’s 100m podium at the World Championships in Tokyo, with 24-year-old Oblique Seville receiving the gold medal following his sensational victory.

Seville has officially become the first Jamaican man to win a global 100m title since Usain Bolt’s win in 2015.

His teammate Kishane Thompson also joined him on the podium with a silver medal as he won second, while American star Noah Lyles secured third position bronze medal.