Jamaica: Two sisters charged in Spanish Town stabbing incident

Two sisters, aged 28 and 18, have been charged with wounding with intent after a violent altercation in Spanish Town on March 28, 2026.

Jamaica: Two sisters have been charged with wounding with intent in connection with the stabbing incident that occurred in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on March 28. The official report of the charges was published on Sunday, April 12, by the Jamaican Police Force.

The females have been identified as 28-year-old Sandrene Hayden, and 18-year-old Sarah Byfield, a promoter, both are the residents of Adelaide Street in the Rivoli community.

According to police reports, a violent altercation took place on Saturday, March 28, when a verbal fight broke out between the suspect Byfield and the female victim on Adelaide Street. The confrontation later turned into a physical fight between them during which the sister of Byfield, Sandrene Hayden intervened and used a knife to attack the victim.

Sandrene Hayden allegedly used a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper part of the body following which the victim sustained injuries and fell on the ground. After that both the sisters escaped the scene of the incident and fled into an unknown direction.

Following which the nearby people contacted the police officers and transported the injured victim to the nearby hospital where she was initially treated and remained hospitalised for her further medical treatment.

The officers then visited the victim in the hospital where she officially reported the incident, responding to which the officers attached to Spanish Town Police Station launched their official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The officers visited the site of the incident and canvassed the area to gather evidence including blood samples.

During the investigation the officers detained two females in connection with stabbing and after the identification procedure was done, they both were officially arrested and remanded in police custody. Later both the sisters were charged with wounding with intent, following the stabbing incident.

Authorities stated that, both the sisters will soon be presented before the court of justice and will be punished accordingly. The officials also confirmed that the female victim is healthy and recovering well from the trauma of the incident.

The incident has shocked and terrified the community as they are urging the authorities to take preventive cautions or measures to combat all the criminal activities ongoing in the nation. One Facebook user Mauren McLeod commented that “what’s wrong with the people, can’t they just live and let people live peacefully. We want peace and silence.”