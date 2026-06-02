Jamaica: Road Worker Killed, Several Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Rose Hall

Jamaica: A 22-year-old female was killed and several others injured in a multi vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, June 1, at a worksite along the Rose Hall main roadway, where a team was carrying out pipe-laying works. Head of the authority, Colonel Daniel Pryce, urged Jamaicans to exercise caution and maintain road safety.

According to police reports, an incident took place on Monday, at a worksite along the roadway, when the team of workers were actively carrying out the pipe-laying construction operations on the side of the road where a heavy-duty construction tractor was parked or operating at the immediate edge of the site.

Suddenly, a public Toyota Hiace minibus which was traveling along the main road lost its control and crashed directly into the heavy-duty tractor. The impact of the collision was so intense that the momentum of the minibus forced it to violently strike a third vehicle, a Toyota Rush SUV.

The 22-year-old Bianca Wallace, an active project worker employed at the active infrastructure site, who at the time of the accident was standing directly next to the tractor got hit and dragged by the vehicle during the chain-reaction impact.

Following the accident, the female suffered fatal injuries and shortly after the incident succumbed to her injuries. While the passengers in a minibus were deeply pinned within the compressed metal wreckage as the frame of the minibus was completely crumpled.

The nearby people then contacted the Jamaica Fire Department, emergency personnel and local police units who immediately responded to the scene to conduct extrication operations. On arrival at the location, firefighters used specialized hydraulic extrication tools to physically cut the trapped occupants free as the vehicle was wreckage.

The emergency medical officers then rushed multiple occupants including two young female students who were riding inside the minibus, to the hospital for urgent medical attention. While the deceased was sent to the mortuary awaiting for a post-mortem examination to be conducted to determine the exact cause of the death.

Since then the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Division (PSTED) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter. They are actively trying to figure out what reason has caused the accident.

Colonel Daniel Pryce, the Head of the authority expressed his concern and sadness over the accident and urged the people to exercise caution on the road while driving. The Colonel further emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility and every citizen plays a vital role in making the road safe for everyone by being cautious and responsible.