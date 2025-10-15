Jamaica: Reggae artist Lila Ike's bail extended after traffic stop incident, next court date set

Reggae artist Lila Ike's bail has been extended following charges from a July traffic stop incident, with her next court date scheduled for November 2025.

Jamaica: Reggae artist Lila Ike and also her co-accused will continue to be on bail after their court appearance on Tuesday, October 14, in connection to charges related to an incident of physical confrontation with the police which took place during a routine traffic stop on the Mandela Highway in July.

The famous artist who goes by the name of Alecia Grey appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne on Tuesday, where her bail was extended. Also charged is a woman which they identified as Moore for the charges of indecent language, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

During the short hearing, the judge set November 14, 2025 as the next court date. The artist, best known for hit tracks like "Where I’m Coming From" and “Second Chance,” said that she will not be in court on that date as she has a show. Judge Alleyne reminded her that by entering not guilty pleas to all charges, the artist is by law required to be present in court on the scheduled date.

According to official police reports, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Ike along the Mandela Highway in St. Catherine for a traffic violation on July 24. The singers and her passenger were asked to get out of the vehicle after repeatedly being told of their offense. The women started using offensive language, which prompted the police to issue repeated warnings to calm down.

When they ignored the issued warnings, the two women were arrested and taken to the Central Village Police Station, where they were legally charged.

The case has instead become a topic of public debate, with fans showing their support and concern for the artist, who has developed a reputation for her soulful reggae music and calming stage presence. The matter will return to court next month as proceedings continue.