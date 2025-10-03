Jamaica launches mystery flights and direct air link with Colombia to boost tourism

Jamaica: The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has introduced a new collaboration with Wingo Airlines, Corona, and Hyatt Hotels. They welcomed two unexpected “mystery flights” from Colombia into Montego Bay on Thursday, September 2, 2025. The special flights are a part of a public relations campaign which focuses on promoting tourism in Jamaica. The JTB said that the project will highlight the island’s culture, beaches, and warm welcome.

A total of 372 passengers boarded the flights from Bogota and Medellin without knowing their final destination. Upon landing at Sangster International Airport, they found out they were in Jamaica. During the trip, the Colombian visitors will spend four days in Montego Bay. They will stay at the Secrets St James by Hyatt and will get to explore Chukka Ocean Outpost in Sandy Bay and take part in unique brand activities.

Direct flights between Jamaica and Columbia

The celebration also marked Jamaica’s first direct air link with Colombia. On December 18, 2025, Wingo will begin seasonal flights between Bogota and Montego Bay. It will be available till January 26, 2026, with tickets starting at $169 each way.

Tourism Minister of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett said that the move will help Jamaica target more guests from Latin America. He further added that the island nation is working toward achieving eight million visitors by 2030.

Wingo’s Chief Commercial and Planning Officer, Jorge Jimenez, said that the flights will bring two major moments.

“This announcement is doubly special. Not only did the mystery flights deliver an unforgettable surprise to Colombian travellers, but we are also revealing Montego Bay as our newest international route. We are proud to be the only airline offering direct flights from Bogotá to Montego Bay, opening a Caribbean paradise to Colombians in just two and a half hours,” noted Jimenez.

Colombia has become one of Jamaica’s fastest-growing travel markets. In 2024, visitor arrivals from the country grew by over 32% and an increase of another 25% into the first half of 2025. The JTB believes this new route will become even more of a popular destination for Colombian travelers.