Jamaica: Handcart operator charged with gun possession, robbery, buggery after alleged Old Harbour attack

The accused, whose name has not been released, is a 30-year-old handcart operator from Marlie Hill, Browns Hall in St Catherine.

29th of January 2026

Jamaica: A 30-year-old handcart operator has been charged with the illegal possession of gun, buggery and robbery on Tuesday, January 27, following his connection in the incident that occurred in New Harbour Village, Old Harbour, St Catherine. 

The name of the accused has not been revealed yet but he is identified as a 30-year-old handcart operator, from Marlie Hill, Browns Hall in St Catherine. 

According to Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the incident took place on January 13, at the New Harbour Village in Old Harbour, St Catherine, when the accused met a victim at the nearby fast-food establishment. 

During the gathering, the accused asked the victim to visit his home to which the man agreed but the accused took him to an abandoned building instead of his home, where he took out his illegal gun and announced robbery. 

The victim was stunned to speak and terrified while the accused robbed him of an iPhone 16 Pro Max valued at approximately $200,000, his car keys, and a wallet having bank cards, identification cards and cash $15,000.

After robbing him, the accused did not stop but also sexually assaulted him before leaving the scene while the victim managed to rush to the police station where he reported the incident. 

Following which the officers responded at the same scene where the victim was taken to and upon reaching there they discovered the accused, who was pointed out by the victim himself. 

Responding to which the officers held him and searched him subsequently which led to the discovery of a Taurus A .38 revolver from his waistband. Following which the officers seized the firearm and took him to the police station where he was later charged with the illegal possession of gun, buggery and robbery by the JCF.

The charges of the accused were disclosed on Tuesday, January 27, by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) where they also announced that “soon he will be presented before the  court.”

Ana Allen

