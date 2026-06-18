Jahzara Claxton drafted by Trinbago Knight Riders for 2026 Women’s CPL

Already part of the West Indies Women’s setup, the 20-year-old all-rounder will join a squad featuring top regional players as the tournament expands to four teams this season.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Trinbago Knight Riders have drafted Jahzara Claxton, a 20 year old young all-rounder from St. Kitts and Nevis for the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. This achievement marks another milestone in the career of the young cricketer as it comes shortly after her selection on the West Indies Women’s team.

Claxton was selected by Knight Riders during the player allocation process prior to the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). She will be a part of a team which includes many experienced West Indies stars such as Deandra Dottin and Karishma Ramharack.

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2026 is slated from September 5 to September 17 and will be held at Kensington Oval in Barbados. This time it would feature four teams instead of three for the first time. The four teams include Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Jamaica Empress.

Each team will have a 15 player-squad, including international players who will be confirmed soon in the upcoming weeks. This year's expanded four team format is expected to elevate the growth and opportunities of young female cricketers across the Caribbean.

As per WCPL release the expansion from three to four teams could be followed by even bigger developments in the future. "Looking ahead to 2027, the WCPL is preparing to take the next step in its evolution, with plans to welcome teams from outside the Caribbean and establish the tournament as a truly global competition."

Jahzara Claxton, born in Sandy Point on March 12, 2006, is a left-hand batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler. She has represented Leeward Islands, West Indies Under-19s, West Indies A Women and the senior West Indies Women’s team.

2026 Women’s Cricket Premier League - All team squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Karishma Ramharack

Deandra Dottin

Jahzara Claxton

Jannillea Glassgow

Steffie Soogrim

Earnisha Fontaine

Samara Ramnath

Ameila Khan

Brianna Harricharan

Sainavi Kambalapalli

Barbados Tridents

Hayley Matthews

Qiana Joseph

Afy Fletcher

Shawnisha Hector

Shabika Gajnabi

Mandy Mangru

Cherry-Ann Fraser

Naijanni Cumberbatch

Asabi Callender

Amrita Ramthal

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shemaine Campbelle

Realeanna Grimmond

Ashmini Munisar

Shamilia Connell

Eboni Brathwaite

Sheneta Grimmond

Chedean Nation

Reniece Boyce

Latoya Williams

Tilleya Madramootoo

Jamaica Empress

Chinelle Henry

Stafanie Taylor

Aaliyah Alleyne

Rashada Williams

Zaida James

Djenaba Joseph

Kate Wilmott

Celina Whyte

Abigail Bryce

Shriya Jairam

The 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League is the fifth edition of WPCL and will be held from September 5 to September 17 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The matches will be held in a Twenty20 format.

WCPL 2026 fixture list

September 5 Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders

September 6 Jamaica Empress vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 10 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Empress

September 12 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 12 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Empress

September 13 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents

September 16 Playoff - 2nd vs 3rd

September 17 Final