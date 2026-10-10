InterCaribbean Airways to increase Trinidad-Barbados flights to daily service

InterCaribbean Airways plans to increase flights between Trinidad and Barbados from four times a week to daily ahead of Carnival, with a larger Embraer E170 aircraft expected to boost passenger capacity.

Trinidad and Tobago: Intercaribbean Airways will be increasing its services from Trinidad and Tobago to Barbados from four times a week to daily operations ahead of the arrival of the Carnival season. This decision was made to meet increased demand for flights, while expanding its route network in the Caribbean region.

This route operates between the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados and the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad. The airline launched this route in March 2026 to provide more travel options between the two destinations.

Chief Executive Officer Trevor Sadler said that there had been an increase in the passenger numbers, especially over the summer period. The airline is now considering increasing its capacity to cater to the travelers heading to Trinidad for the Carnival.

The load factors have been very positive, particularly over the summer, and now we’re already getting ready to add some inventory on that basis. Carnival comes around in February, and history has already told us that this is a very high-demand moment, said Sadler.

InterCaribbean is expected to introduce the 76 seats Embraer E170 in place of the smaller Embraer ERJ-145 to cover the route as part of its expansion plans. This upgrade will increase the seating capacity by 50 percent, allowing it to carry more passengers on each flight.

The E170 has already entered scheduled services with interCaribbean. Two E170 aircraft were already in operation as announced on August 24, 2026, while six more were expected to join the fleet in the following months. Passengers can choose either a window or aisle seat when flying in the aircraft due to its two-by-two seating configuration.

The additional aircraft would also benefit the carrier in increasing its capacity on other routes and strengthening connections in the region. The destinations include Caribbean nations like Barbados, Georgetown, Kingston, Antigua, Nassau and Santo Domingo among others expected to receive E170 service.

There is an increase in jet fuel prices caused by global unrest and tensions, including the US-Iran conflict. According to Sadler, interCaribbean pays for its fuel based on the prices in the market and not through hedging, where it would be securing future prices through agreements.

Increasing the Trinidad service to daily flights would provide travelers with more scheduling options during the busy Carnival period. It will also improve connectivity between the southern and eastern Caribbean.