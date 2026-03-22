Guyana boosts emergency care with six new ambulances for regional hospitals

Guyana: The Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, initiated a new service across Guyana by providing six new ambulances to the newly commissioned regional hospitals, on Saturday, which is expected to boost and strengthen emergency medical services. These ambulances will improve the service and care of the patients.

According to the Minister of Health, the handling of these new ambulances were part of their ongoing efforts to provide standard facilities to the patients across the country. He also stated that each ambulance was procured at a cost of $18 million (GYD), totaling an investment of $108 million to support the country's modernised healthcare system.

Reportedly, these ambulances have been assigned to new six regional hospitals or facilities including Lima Regional Hospital (Region Two), De Kinderen Regional Hospital (Region Three), Diamond Regional Hospital (Region Four), Enmore Regional Hospital (Region Four)

Bath Regional Hospital (Region Five), Number 75 Village Regional Hospital (Region Six).

These new facilities as well as the new ambulances will boost the healthcare system in Guyana as it will provide quick and modernised treatment without any delay in transporting or taking care of the patients.

Additionally, new facilities will also allow the doctors and patients to transfer immediately and provide critical care during the crucial time. This will also reduce the burden of the other hospitals and doctors who have many patients to attend.

Dr Frank Anthony, also highlighted that “these facilities are designed to provide 24-hour accident and emergency services across the country while eliminating the need for residents to travel long distances for quality care.” He further added that “this initiative is part of a larger project to construct and operationalize 12 state-of-the-art regional hospitals by 2028.”

At the end, the government stated that “by supporting or improving medical facilities in the nation, we are ensuring that every citizen of Guyana must have access to reliable and efficient medical facilities.”