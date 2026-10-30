Hazel-Ann Anthony crowned Madam Wob Dwiyèt 2026 in Dominica

Representing Mahaut, Anthony also received the People’s Choice and Best Talent awards at the pageant, which celebrated Dominican womanhood and cultural traditions.

30th of October 2026

Dominica: Hazel-Ann Anthony of Mahaut has been crowned the winner of the Madam Wob Dwiyèt 2026 pageant in Dominica. The event took place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Massacre Indoor Facility.

The Cultural Division and National Cultural Council announced the results, congratulating Anthony along with all the contestants for their performance and celebration of Dominican culture.

“The Cultural Division and the National Cultural Council proudly congratulate Hazel-Ann Anthony of Mahaut, who was crowned Madam Wob Dwiyèt 2026! We extend heartfelt congratulations to all our winners and award recipients for their outstanding performances and beautiful celebration of our rich cultural heritage,” stated the Dominica Division of Culture.

All the participants included Martha Dangleban (Grand Bay); Hazel-Ann Anthony (Mahaut); Edmay Titre (Good Hope); Simonne Joseph-Toussaint (Portsmouth); Gloria Merrifield (Grand Bay); Cynthia Talbert (Pichelin); and Carol Jno Jules (Imperial Road).

Edmay Titre was named the first runner-up, followed by Gloria Merrifield in second place and Simonne Joseph-Toussaint in third place. Anthony also won the People’s Choice Award and Best Talent Award.

Other special and judged awards were also presented to the contestants. These include:

Special Awards

  • Madam Photogenic – Simonne Joseph-Toussaint

  • People's Choice Award – Hazel-Ann Anthony

Judged Awards

  • Best Talent – Hazel-Ann Anthony

  • Best in Creole Contemporary Wear – Edmay Titre

  • Best in Wob Dwiyèt – Simonne Joseph-Toussaint

All seven contestants were thanked by the organizers for their participation in this year's pageant that was dedicated to Dominican womanhood and cultural tradition.

“To all seven remarkable contestants, thank you for gracing the stage with elegance, confidence, beauty and cultural pride. You have each demonstrated that beauty is timeless, age is celebrated, and true elegance lives forever,” stated the Cultural Division.

It also congratulated the new queen and other participants who helped make the Madam Wob Dwiyèt 2026 pageant a success.

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