Guyana Police destroy over $1 Billion in Cannabis in major narcotics operation

Guyana: During a major joint operation, the Guyana Police Force found and destroyed over $1 billion worth (street value) of cannabis. The exercise took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Kuyorokuri Creek in the Upper Berbice River. Ranks of the Narcotics Branch worked in a team with officers from Regional Police Division #6. Together, they carried out another very successful “Joint Narcotics Eradication Exercise,” as reported by the authorities.

During the course of the operation, police reported to have found a large open area, like a savannah. Six cannabis farms were found in that area, which covered a total of 21 acres. Officers counted about 118,000 cannabis plants, which ranged in height between two and seven feet. The team shared that they came across eight camps and ten drying areas. These were used to prepare the illegal drugs for sale. Inside, police found over 2,500 pounds of dried cannabis.

Police destroyed everything on-site. The plants, the dried cannabis, camps, and the drying areas were set on fire. The official police report confirmed that the entire operation ended without a single issue.

Seized equipments and total estimated costs of drugs found

Along with plants and cannabis, the authorities also seized several equipment which included a tractor, seven tillers, a chainsaw, two generators, six weeders, three mist blowers, 16 sprayers, and 9 pumps. All of these are believed to be used in the operation of the farms.

The Guyana Police Force also released the estimated street value of the seized drugs. The cannabis plants were valued at $𝟑𝟗,𝟗𝟕𝟖,𝟒𝟎𝟎, dried cannabis at $𝟏,𝟎𝟐𝟎,𝟓𝟖𝟐,𝟎𝟎𝟎, bring the total value to $𝟏,𝟎𝟔𝟎,𝟓𝟔𝟎,𝟒𝟎𝟎.

The police said that the success of this operation proves their great dedication to fighting against drugs. They noted that exercises like this protect communities and reduce the supply of narcotics on the streets.