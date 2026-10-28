Grenada welcomes Coral Princess as 2026-2027 Cruise Season begins
Grenada has welcomed the Coral Princess to mark the start of its 2026-2027 cruise season, with 192 scheduled ship calls through May 2027 and planned visits to Carriacou.
28th of October 2026
Grenada: The 2026/2027 Cruise Season has officially kicked off in Grenada with the docking of Coral Princess at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal. This marked the start of a season featuring 192 scheduled calls through May 2027.
The vessel, operated under Princess Cruises and has a capacity of 2000 passengers, is the first arrival of the season. The schedule also includes calls to Carriacou and allows business opportunities between the two islands.
The inclusion of Carriacou into the cruise itinerary will assist in promoting the island’s marine history and its unique tourism attractions.
Minister for Tourism, the Creative Economy and Culture Adrian Thomas said that cruise tourism must generate significant economic benefits for Grenadians, especially small businesses and community-based operators.
Thomas also highlighted the role played by the tour guides, artisans, vendors, and other locals in offering services to the visitors. “The knowledge of our guides, the creativity of our artisans and the hospitality of our communities are part of what visitors come here to experience,” he noted.
The highest cruise activity is expected between December 2026 and February 2027. The current schedule shows that there are 38 visits to the port during December, followed by 42 visits in January and 44 visits in February.
The expected rise in the number of arrivals highlights the need for better coordination between tourism operators, port authority, and other service providers to accommodate passengers and maintain service standards.
Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority Randall Dolland said that cruise ship visits offer an opportunity to promote the country’s tourist attractions and encourage passengers to return for longer stays.
“Our task is to make that first experience compelling, from the welcome at the port to the places they explore and the people they meet. By connecting cruise visitors with the depth of our destination, we can strengthen Grenada’s appeal for future holidays while creating value for local businesses during their visit,” he added.
The schedule also aims to improve connections between cruise tourism and local enterprises, helping communities to benefit from tourist spending.
With the start of a new season in Grenada, tourism officials are working on improving service standards, strategic planning, and economic growth for both locals and businesses across the destination.
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